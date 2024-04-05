JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Middle School has officially welcomed Niki Egelhoff as its new principal, the Jersey 100 school district announced on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Egelhoff’s appointment becomes effective July 1, 2024, following former principal Thomas Leslie, who was appointed as the new principal of Jersey Community High School earlier this year.

The Jersey CUSD No. 100 Board of Education announced Egelhoff’s appointment on Facebook, noting her vast educational experience.

“Mrs. Egelhoff’s educational journey includes earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with Middle School Endorsements in May 2010, a Masters of Literacy Education (Reading Specialist) in May 2014, and an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Administration in Summer 2022,” they wrote.

“With thirteen years of dedicated service to Jersey 100, Mrs. Egelhoff has proven herself as a dynamic classroom teacher at Fieldon Elementary School and JCMS, spending ten years teaching 5th grade before being appointed JCMS Assistant Principal.

“In her two years in administration, she has demonstrated strong leadership, guiding students and staff with passion and enthusiasm. Mrs. Egelhoff desires to continue to grow the unmatched culture and excellence that makes JCMS a special place! Congratulations, Mrs. Egelhoff!”

