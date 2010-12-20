(ALTON, IL) – Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome the newest primary care physician to the area: Manju Ramchandani, M.D., a Family Practice physician, joins the ComPAS Network at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way and is accepting new patients on Monday, January 3, 2011. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ramchandani, call 618-465-8019.

She is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has special interests in adult medicine, office gynecology and minor office procedures. Dr. Ramchandani obtained her medical degree from the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India in 2004. She completed her Family Medicine residency training in 2009 at the University of Massachusetts, where she was chief resident, and has since been working at the Mt. Vernon Family Health Center in Mt. Vernon, IL.

ComPAS physicians and surgeons currently on staff at Saint Anthony’s include: Family Practice -- Kevin Boyd, D.O., Patrick Daniels, D.O., Michael Klein, M.D., Yusuf Mohyuddin, M.D., Manju Ramchandani, M.D.; Internal Medicine – Edward Blair, M.D., Colin Butterfield, M.D., Tanin Parich, M.D.; Internal Medicine & Endocrinology – Saima Ali, M.D.; Gastroenterology – Mark Klucka, D.O.; General, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery – Paul Loethen, M.D., Joseph Paone, M.D.; Podiatric Surgery – John Lindsay, D.P.M.; Radiation Oncology – James Piephoff, M.D.; and Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine – Charles Halbeck, D.O. Physician Assistants at ComPAS: Elaine Rynders, PA-C, and Audrey Meyer, PA-C.

