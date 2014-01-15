The newest member of Senior Services Plus, Development Coordinator Melanie Racki, will be working out in the community to gain support for the agency's upcoming expansion and capital campaign. The recent graduate moved to southern Missouri in July 2010 to attend Missouri State University. While there, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Community and Regional Planning.

During her schooling, Racki started a personal training business, and brings with her a strong knowledge of the wellness industry. Racki lived in Houston, Texas in the summer of 2012, where she completed an internship with the non-profit, Citizens for Blueprint Houston. Some of her major responsibilities for her internship were conducting research and preparing the manuscript for the municipal management district study for both paper and online publication. She also secured guest lecture slots for the director and board members to present at major community gatherings and other non-profit board meetings.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the spring of 2013, Racki moved to St. Louis where she will be continuing her education. She will be graduating from Pennsylvania State University with a Master's in Community and Economic Development in May 2014.

Senior Services Plus is a not-for-profit organization that has provided activities, programs, and resources for older adults since 1973. The agency's mission is to encourage active and independent living. Programs that the agency currently provides include: Wellness Center, Homecare, Meals on Wheels, Information & Assistance, Transportation, Trips, Events & Activities, and Foster Grandparents. For more information on any program or service, please visit the agency's website, seniorservicesplus.org, or call 1-800-233-4904.

More like this: