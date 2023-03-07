GRAFTON - Two new playground areas in Grafton are now open and ready for children. Last fall, in Mason Hollow Park, DeSherlia Mechanical donated their time and labor to the first installation of swings and an all-accessible merry-go-round; recently, they added a safe play surface.

Last week, Durbin’s Overhead Door and Construction, Inc., installed all-accessible multi-level playground sets and swings at both The Grove Memorial Park and Mason Hollow Park. The sets were purchased from Gina Wilch, owner of Play Design Scapes, Inc., of Elk Grove Village, IL, who had the equipment in stock and was willing to deliver it quickly at a very good price.

A pickleball court, as well as possible improved parking and lighting, is planned for Red Hawk Park and was included in the FY 23 budget using a DCEO grant.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are getting our parks ready for spring,” said Mayor Morrow. “We have an active Parks Committee led by our new chairwoman, Cheryl Rawe, from First Ward.”

Cheryl said, “I am excited to take on the role of chairwoman for the Parks Committee. We have a great team of people working together to make our parks the best they can be for our families and children. As always, community input will play a big part in the future, not only of our parks, but of our greenspace as well.”

The committee is partnering closely with the city to facilitate ongoing park improvements and will include the organization of volunteers to maintain and improve appearance, such as repainting the rivers map at The Grove Memorial Park. Michelle Camarena, committee member, and certified Master Naturalist, is developing a plan to incorporate native plants and flowers and into the landscaping at all the city parks.

Laura Stemm and her children gave their enthusiastic stamp of approval to the new installations. “I am so grateful to have places for the kids to play in Grafton. I also love that they are in multiple locations on each side of town. It shows Grafton’s appreciation for families living here and visiting. It’s safe to say my children highly approve of the new fun zones!”

A huge thank you from the children of Grafton to all who made their new play places a reality.

Mayor Morrow said Grafton Park pavilions may be rented for weddings, birthdays, and family gatherings by calling City Hall at (618) 786-3344.

More like this: