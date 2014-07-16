(Wood River) – Wood River Rotary installed 2014-2015 officers during its June 26 banquet at Belk Park Clubhouse. The club, founded in 1929, supports many local, district and international service projects.

Alana Yount will serve as president. The operations manager for Waggoner Equipment Rental LLC, Yount outlined her plans for the coming year. These include renovations to Rotary Shelter at Belk Park, a membership recruitment drive and continuation of several traditional club programs.

The new vice president is Jean Kainz of Trickey’s Service Inc. Donna Karpan, vice president of Fire Safety Inc., was installed as club secretary.

Club Treasurer George E. Moore III, a CPA with Scheffel & Co. PC, and Assistant Club Secretary-Treasurer George Tyler, a retired insurance executive, will continue in those positions. The new sergeant-at-arms is retired U.S. Marine Col. Mike Kelly, broker with S. Adams Agency Inc.

The club thanked outgoing President David Janes for his leadership and accomplishments. Janes is a branch manager for 1st Mid America Credit Union. Jim Herndon, who stepped down as club secretary after 10 years, was also honored. Since retirement as superintendent of Roxana School District #1, Herndon has been an adjunct faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and McKendree University.

Wood River Rotary meets at noon, Mondays (except holidays) at St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. 6th St. Information is available at www.woodriverrotary.com.

