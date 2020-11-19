Midwest — The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) has launched a Midwest Solar Job Resource Center,?solarenergy.jobs. The site will be a one-stop resource connecting job seekers and other stakeholders in the Midwest Solar Industry.

The site’s training and career resources will provide those interested in working in the solar industry access to the most current information about solar and clean energy jobs. Solar and clean energy companies and others associated with the clean energy industry will have the opportunity to post jobs on the interactive Job Board. Companies offering internships will also be able to post available openings. In addition to the Job Board, the site hosts a career resources section where information about the solar industry and trends in clean energy are posted. Training opportunities with links to partnering technical and community college programs and MREA’s solar training courses are also available.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Strategies for Solar Workforce Development: A Toolkit for the Solar Industry, a decade of accelerated industry growth and rapid expansion of the solar jobs market has challenged the solar workforce to keep pace with demand. From 2010 to 2017, the number of American solar jobs grew by 168%, and despite temporary slowdowns, this growth is expected to continue over the long run. The majority of solar employers nationwide, across all industry sectors, continue to say they have difficulty finding and retaining qualified candidates.

“The recruiting and hiring of qualified workers remains a priority and a challenge for solar and renewable energy companies as the market expands and grows. Having a central resource for jobs, internships, training and other industry resources will provide a valuable and useful tool for job seekers and, employers as well as other stakeholders in the industry,” said Ellen Barlas, Solar Workforce Development Manager for the MREA.

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization. Founded in 1990, the MREA promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. www.midwestrenew.org.

More like this: