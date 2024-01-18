GODFREY - A new Mexican restaurant plan to open in Godfrey in the near future. Arandas MX Cocina, a company affiliated with El Maguey in Edwardsville and Florissant, Missouri, plans to open a new Mexican restaurant in the former Chic N Pig building at 3200 Godfrey Road.

Two representatives for Arandas MX Cocina, Alejandro Ayala and Daniel Onate, wrote in a letter to village officials that they plan to open “a 100% family restaurant” at the location.

“We bring Godfrey and its inhabitants a little piece of our Mexico,” they said. “We hope to establish a comfortable environment where children and adults feel at home. We will put all of our heart into this family project, and we hope to have the acceptance of the community.”

They added that the El Maguey locations in Edwardsville serve “as a reference of what is planned” for their future restaurant in Godfrey.

The Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved a liquor license for the new business at their meeting on Tuesday, moving the process along for the business to move into its new home in Godfrey. Mayor McCormick added he believes it will be “a nice addition to the village of Godfrey.”

A full recording of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

