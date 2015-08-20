Senior Services Plus is excited to welcome Guru/Sifu Kevin Cannon for an expansion of the Applied Combative Group based out of Maryland Heights, MO. The class will be offered through the agency’s Wellness Center, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

The class is a blend of Filipino Martial Arts and Jeet Kune Do, and will be offered as two 45-minute sessions on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30pm. The class is available for both adults and children for a monthly fee of $40 for Wellness Center members, $60 for non-members.

The Filipino Martial Arts, also known as Kali, Eskrima, or Arnis, are a vast collective of systems that were developed and highly refined throughout the long and storied history of war in the Philippines. Unlike many martial arts systems, weapons are taught throughout the curriculum, not saved for senior students and instructors. It emphasizes proficiency with a wide variety of weapons, including impact (baton, palm stick/kubotan), edged (knife, short sword, karambit), and improvised weapons (mobile phones, keys). Kali includes elements of grappling, leveraging, and ground fighting, making it a truly complete martial art. Kali has nearly limitless real-world application and is used by law enforcement, military, and even Special Forces around the world (including the US Navy Seals).

Article continues after sponsor message

Jun Fan Gung Fu / Jeet Kune Do is the style and philosophy developed by the late Bruce Lee. Sijo Bruce was a pioneer in the martial arts. Sijo Bruce’s martial arts system, Jun Fan Gung Fu, was heavily influenced by his study of Wing Chun, western boxing, fencing, French Savate, and other systems. Jeet Kune Do (JKD) embodies Sijo Bruce’s personal philosophy of martial arts, which placed the needs and activities of the individual over any codified style or system.

For more information on this class, or to enroll, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

More like this: