There's a New Mail Collection Box in Town -- it's easy, it's more convenient, and above all, it's safer!

Thanks to Alton residents John and Margaret Novotny, supported by the efforts of 12th Illinois District U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart, there's a new place to drop off your mail in downtown Alton.

This new collection box can be reached from the driver's side of a vehicle, something new in this part of Alton.

It is located in the "alley" (actually Second Street) next to the downtown Alton Visitors Center, just past the Center on a grassy area on the left. No need any more to drive across busy Belle Street against traffic to mail letters!

