Congratulations to the St. Louis Blues, who secured their birth in the playoffs with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. It marks the fourth consecutive year the Note will play in the postseason, but before they began their own celebration the team unveiled how they will celebrate the return of baseball and represent Team STL next week…

The Blues will wear the jerseys during warm-ups prior to the game on April 11th and then each player will autograph the jersey to be auctioned off and benefit the Blues 14 Fund and Cardinals Care. Online bidding will be open until April 24th on stlouisblues.com.

