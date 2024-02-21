ALTON - When Carly Hamberg became an owner of Logo It last year, she knew there were a lot of people who had her back, from her parents to the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.

Located at 2603 State Street in Alton, Logo It creates customized apparel and promotional products for local businesses, schools, teams and more. With plenty of loyal customers who have loved to watch them grow, Hamberg said that it’s been nerve-wracking but rewarding to take on the business from her parents.

“It’s exciting. It’s scary as well,” she said. “My parents have created this amazing business. To have to take it on and hope that I succeed as much as them is a little scary. But I’m confident that I’m creating a team within the office where my employees can help me succeed to that level of my parents. I think it’s going well so far.”

Logo It recently added 3,000 square feet to its interior, where they now have a showroom and warehouse. They also have a new printing technique that speeds up the process, and they go to a trade show every year to make sure they are getting the best quality products for their customers.

Logo It started in 1998 and Hamberg’s family bought the business in 2013. Hamberg grew up in the business, which has molded her decisions as an owner.

She appreciates her parents’ support as she adjusts to the ownership position. She noted that she is learning how to make the business her own while honoring all of the work her parents have put in over the years.

“You always want to make your parents proud and everything, but, at the same time, I am kind of paving my own business as well, and they’re supportive of that,” she added. “My parents are a huge blessing to me. They’re always supportive and they always had my back in whatever I wanted to do. They let me fail, and that’s fantastic. They saw the growth, they let me grow within the business, and they were just there to guide me and it was fantastic. I grew within the business.”

In her new role, Hamberg has also joined the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC), which helps businesses connect. Hamberg said she loves the “community feel” of NAGBC meetings, and she has met a lot of owners and entrepreneurs who make her feel welcome as she joins the ranks of business owners in the Riverbend.

“You walk in and you’re not uncomfortable like it’s a weird networking situation. Everybody’s very welcoming and it’s just a relaxed environment to be able to talk to people and learn more about their businesses,” she explained. “It’s just a relaxed environment and you’re able to still network and talk to people and learn about businesses.”

For more information about Logo It, visit their official website at WeCanLogoIt.com. Check out the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council website at NAGBC.com to learn more.

