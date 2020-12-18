EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Dec. 17, 2020 – Home Instead® announces the opening of a new office in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Home Instead provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Available services range from medication management and hospice support to personal care assistance and companionship.

As part of the largest in-home care network in the country, the Edwardsville office will support local families throughout Madison County with the help of its dedicated staff members and professional CAREGivers.

Officially opening their doors this fall, new franchise owners Nikki and Kyle Bishop are no strangers to the positive impact quality care can have on older adults within the community. Nikki has worked for the Home Instead office in Litchfield since 2014, first as a regional manager and then as the director of client care.

“I’ve always been drawn to a career where I could help others, especially the aging population,” Bishop said. “It’s truly an honor to help people remain independent and grow older in the home they love, and I’ve never taken that for granted.”

Along with personalized care, Home Instead provides resources and materials to families in the community. These resources offer information or guidance on aging-related issues. Much of the material is free and available to anyone through the office website.

“We try to provide families with resources and information to help seniors stay as independent as possible, safely and with dignity,” Bishop said. “These resources are free for everyone because we are committed to seniors and families in our community, and I’m very proud of that.”

To learn more about Home Instead, the resources available and employment opportunities, call the office at 618-307-9534 or visit the website https://www.homeinstead.com/851.

