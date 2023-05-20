EDWARDSVILLE – Two of the legal industry’s most prestigious firms - Flint Law Firm, LLC. and Raefan Group - announced today that they have merged to form the preeminent litigation firm, Flint Cooper, LLC.

The new firm will be co-led by founding partners Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both of whom are world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and 5th Amendment Takings cases.

By joining forces, Flint Cooper immediately scales the reach and velocity with which the firm manages a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, Flint Cooper is actively working on a caseload worth over $17B the majority of which is comprised of post-judgment collections and damages phase litigation. Flint Cooper has offices in Dallas, Edwardsville, and Paducah. "Our firms have always respected and supported each other when it comes to shared values around client commitment and reputational excellence,” says Ethan Flint, Co-Founder of Flint Cooper.

“Together the growth we have created represents meaningful benefits to our existing roster of clients and our ability to bring our expertise to a broader scope of new clients around the world.” "This strategic combination achieves a larger geographical footprint, extensive resources, and a broader network," added Jeff Cooper, Co-Founder of Flint Cooper. “The deep well of experience, intellectual power, and untouchable track record that our teams bring to the table makes Flint Cooper the best counsel and advocates to have in any claimant’s corner.”

For more on Flint Cooper click here.

More like this: