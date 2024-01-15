GODFREY – Students new to Lewis and Clark Community College for the Spring 2024 semester were welcomed to campus Thursday for a New Student Orientation.

About 100 new Trailblazers attended the event, where they were able to explore some of the many clubs and services available to them and speak with academic and financial aid advisors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pictured, Student Ambassador Ben Thompson and volunteer Anthony Losch, both left, help new students find their classrooms and navigate their way around campus

Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 16.

For more information on the programs available at L&C, contact the enrollment center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

Visit us on the web at www.lc.edu.