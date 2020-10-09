GODFREY – It’s week three officially on the job as Lewis and Clark Community College’s sixth president, and Dr. Ken Trzaska is on a journey of discovery across Community College District 536.

“I have visited team members on and off campus, community leaders, state legislators, and students,” Trzaska said. “I am inspired by everyone’s wisdom and by your deep level of care, concern, and commitment for Lewis and Clark. It is remarkable.”

Since his official start, Sept. 21, Trzaska has been busy getting acclimated to the college community and culture.

He’s visited L&C’s various locations, including the N.O. Nelson Campus and Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities in Edwardsville, and will visit the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton this Friday.

Trzaska has also met in person and virtually with various groups, including Phi Theta Kappa’s advisor and student officers, a faculty leadership team, L&C’s Student Trustee Asthyn Britt, and the L&C Student Government Association (SGA).

Article continues after sponsor message

In late September, he took part in a “Chalk the Campus” event, led by Professor of Communications Chrissie Chapman, to spread good will and happy thoughts to the campus community, which is largely still virtual due to COVID-19. Students, faculty, staff and friends – and even L&C’s mascot, Blazer the Newfie – gathered in socially distant groups across campus, donning Trailblazer blue face masks, to draw chalk art on the sidewalks and participate in the filming for a yet-to-be-premiered video on L&C’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc.

Earlier this week, Trzaska went on air at WBGZ 94.3-FM with General Manager Nick Darr to discuss his vision for Lewis and Clark, which centers on expanding access and flexibility to students.

“Experiencing firsthand how focused, enthusiastic and invested everyone is to advance Lewis and Clark’s mission and purpose is what motivates me each and every day,” he said. “It frankly fires me up in every positive way possible, and I look forward to meeting more people as the weeks progress and as circumstances allow.”

Along the way, he’s chronicling his new adventures on his official Instagram page, @lewisandclarkcc_prez, to stay connected and communicate directly with the college and community.

“There is much to look forward to and to accomplish for our students and communities, and the next 50 years of transformative work starts now, as a team,” he said.

More like this: