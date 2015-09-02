ALTON – The new Jimmy John’s on Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane, next to Auto Butler, will offer something many have been wanting – a drive thru.

Jimmy John’s in Alton manager Rob Hein confirmed Tuesday morning that the new restaurant building under construction will offer a convenient way for patrons to drive by in their vehicles to pick up sandwiches.

“I think the drive-thru will be a great help,” Hein said. “We have had a lot of requests for us to have a drive-thru at our 92 Northport Drive location. People will still get their same fast sandwiches and quality service we offer but now in their cars.”

Hein said he is hoping by the first of October they will be in the new restaurant but an exact date has not yet been set with construction continuing. Last week, a lot of outside concrete work was being done.

The Jimmy John’s manager said he believes the location on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton will be great for Alton and Godfrey residents and others passing through.

“We will get a lot more exposure and it will be centrally located,” he said. “Alton and Godfrey have changed incredibly from 10 years ago with all the development. The amount of development has been wonderful and this is just another example. The new Jimmy John’s will offer the same consistent sandwiches and product we have at the other location.”

The Jimmy John’s at 92 Northport Drive in Alton will close when the new location opens. The personnel will then move from that location to the one on Homer Adams Parkway.

