JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville is getting a new gym this weekend when JerseyFit Barbell celebrates its Grand Opening on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be jam-packed with activities, including a bench pressing competition, kids’ competitions, food, and more.

Owner Adam Hickson, who is also a JCHS Strength & Conditioning coach, partnered with Nick Bexheti to make JerseyFit Barbell a reality. Bexheti recently announced the Grand Opening, adding their overall vision is to “elevate the sports and wellness offerings in Jerseyville.”

“In April, we turned that dream into a reality. Combining our shared vision and passion for sports, we launched JerseyFit Barbell - a gym that provides a functional fitness space catering to all training styles,” Bexheti said. “This wasn't just about starting a gym; we poured our sweat and heart into renovating an old building, transforming it into a top-notch fitness facility.”

The facility, located at 210 Vine St. in Jerseyville, has been transformed inside and out into JerseyFit Barbell. As documented on their official Facebook page, much time and effort has gone into getting the new gym’s “forever home” ready for the official Grand Opening.

“We’ve been busy these past four months building our forever home, and it’s finally time to officially unveil it,” JerseyFit Barbell wrote on Facebook. “November 4th is our grand opening - we will have tons going on and would love for you to come out!”

Multiple competitions will be held at the Grand Opening, including a bodyweight bench press competition with prizes for both men and women. There will also be competitions for kids, and a chance to get your name on an early spot on the gym’s “Record Board.” Participants will have the chance to bench, squat, and/or deadlift in front of judges for their shot at a place on the Record Board. More details are available here.

“We have an exciting line-up of activities planned for the day and warmly invite you to join us,” Bexheti added. “Come join us, feel the vibe, and witness the commitment that's gone into this space. Mark the date, and let's celebrate fitness and community at JerseyFit Barbell!”

For more information and updates, visit the JerseyFit Barbell Facebook page.

