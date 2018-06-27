Dr. Alisha WhiteGLEN CARBON - Dr. Alisha White recently opened, Transformative Healthcare, LLC, an Internal Medicine practice at 4 Country Club Executive Park Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Dr. White will be hosting a Town Hall Forum with local residents to discuss their ideas for the new medical practice. The Town Hall Forum will be at the office location in the lobby at 7 p.m. on July 19, 2018.

Please call 618-659-5567 if you are interested in attending the Town Hall Forum or becoming a patient of the medical practice. Transformative Healthcare is a place where change is possible.

Dr. White has been an Internist for 13 years. After practicing in the Riverbend area for 7 years, she launched her own private practice to better care for her patients’ well-being. She is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. White believes a strong doctor-patient relationship is key to having a transformative healthcare experience. Transformative Healthcare, LLC, is located at 4 Country Club Executive Park, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard!

