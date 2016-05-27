SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today released a $11.2 billion plan to improve Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years, a $2.8 billion increase fueled by a boost in federal funding and a commitment to direct more resources at construction.

“Our latest multiyear highway program is more promising than a year ago, but we still have our work cut out for us,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Revenue projections for transportation do not meet the needs of the state and the condition of our system will continue to deteriorate. We look forward to working with all stakeholders on a long-term, sustainable solution that grows our economy and keeps Illinois the transportation hub of North America far into the future.”

Included in the program are $68 million to improve 38 bridges on the Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) in Chicago, $114.7 million to widen part of Interstate 55 and build a new Lorenzo Road interchange in Will County, $478 million to replace the Interstate 74/U.S. 6 bridge in the Quad Cities, $32.5 million to replace the Illinois 178 bridge south of Utica, $74.3 million to reconstruct the Interstate 57/Interstate 74 interchange in Champaign County, and $64.2 million for repairs to the Poplar Street collector in Metro East.

Based on current funding levels, the FY2017-22 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,523 miles of roads and 501 bridges. Of the $11.2 billion over the six years of the program, $2 billion has been identified for the upcoming fiscal year, starting July 1. The increased funding levels are largely due to the new federal surface transportation bill adding about $134 million per year compared to previous levels. More resources also are available to invest in infrastructure as a result of a new bargaining agreement saving IDOT approximately $65 million per year.

IDOT is prioritizing maintenance and improvement projects at this time. Today, 79 percent of highways and 92 percent of bridges maintained by IDOT are in acceptable condition. By the end of the plan in FY22, just 61 percent of highways and 86 percent of bridges are projected to be in acceptable condition.

