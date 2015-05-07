World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival has a new home! Collinsville's annual World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival will be held Sunday, July 12, this year, and organizers want everyone to know it will have a new location.

Thanks to a partnership with the Collinsville Area Recreation District, the festival will be moving to the city's Woodland Park on Pine Lake Road near the intersection of Beltline Road and IL Route 159.

This will be the 17th year for the festival which features ketchup tastings, hot dogs & tater tots smothered-in-ketchup eating contests, hula hoop competitions, a Little Princess Tomato Pageant, and a classic car show. More information can be found at www.catsupbottlefestival.com.

