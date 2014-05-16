WellSpring Resources is pleased to announce that Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, Chris Hendrix, has joined its growing team. Hendrix’s position will support a partnership between WellSpring Resources and the Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership (ICMHP) which aims to help children and families cope with mental health conditions.

“What Chris does is life-changing for many Illinois families and our agency is proud to help facilitate her work,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, Chief Executive Officer for WellSpring Resources, said.

Hendrix assists WellSpring Resources and ICMHP to support family and community engagement, and to promote public awareness across the children’s mental health system in Illinois. One her biggest projects this year will be coordinating a state-wide Family Youth Council. Hendrix says the council will focus on advocacy, public awareness, education, and empowerment for families experiencing mental health issues.

Hendrix has over fifteen years in the human services field. She was hired by WellSpring Resources in 2004 as one of the agency’s first family resource developers. Hendrix was not involved in the mental health field before, but had a lot of personal experience in advocating for her own family in the mental health system. From there, Hendrix become the Regional Family Leadership and Support Coordinator, and eventually the State-wide Family Leadership and Support Coordinator, through ICMHP and a Family Leadership and Support grant.

“I have been very fortunate to be involved in several grassroots projects,” Hendrix said.

In 2011, Hendrix received the Award of Excellence for Family Advocacy from the National Council for Behavioral Healthcare.

For more information, please contact WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331.

The Illinois Children’s Mental Health Partnership was established in 2003 and is committed to improving the scope, quality and access of mental health programs, services and supports for Illinois children.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

