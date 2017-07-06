GRAFTON - Bill and Jeannie Brendel hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday evening to celebrate the recent opening of their new six-plex in Grafton.

The Brendels own the Riverview Guest House, located at 1435 West Main in Grafton. The couple has been in business since 2007, and recently opened the new six-plex in April 2017. Bill Brendel said the new complex has been "going pretty well so far," and offers room deals of $149 a night on weekends and $129 a night on weekdays. He said the view of the river is what sets his rooms apart from the rest.

"The view is spectacular," he said. "It's right on the river. It's one of the closest ones to the river."

To utilize that view, Bill Brendel said decks are located on both the front and back of the building, allowing guests to enjoy both the sunrise and sunset during their stays. He also said each of the six rooms has its own design scheme. Guests also have access to picnic tables, grills and burning pits for their enjoyment, as well as proximity to the Great River Road's iconic bike trail.

"We're right next to the bike path," Bill Brendel said. "You can wake up in the morning, walk down and take a nice bike ride or walk on the path."

During Wednesday evening's ribbon cutting, Bill and Jeannie Brendel will offer tours of all six rooms. Bill Brendel said the couple's children and grandchildren will be in attendance as well as Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin, some members of the village's government and business owners.

More information and online booking can be found at the Riverview Guest House website.

