GODFREY - A new restaurant is coming to Godfrey with a menu influenced by a former Edwardsville eatery. Delmar Public House will offer sandwiches, salads, craft beer, wine, and more, following unanimous Village Board approval of a liquor license for the new business.

The new eatery will open at 2926 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey and will feature items influenced by Bigelo’s Bistro, a former Edwardsville restaurant which was open for nearly 20 years before closing in 2019.

The new eatery is co-owned by Mark and Melissa Pruitt; Mark was the owner and operator of Bigelo’s from 2001 to 2017. He will now serve as the General Manager and Executive Chef of Delmar Public House.

While Melissa also worked at Bigelo’s, she more notably founded the company Kinderpack, a Godfrey-based manufacturer of baby carriers. Kinderpack will now operate in their building’s lower level, while Delmar Public House opens and operates on the ground level, according to a Business Plan submitted to the Village Board.

“Delmar Public House will offer a full menu of sandwiches, salads, appetizers and entrees influenced by some Bigelo’s favorites and other global pub fare,” the Business Plan states. “Focusing on American and traditional UK pub fare infused and blended with Mediterranean spices, our flavor profiles will be bold, unique and refreshing for the area.

“The bar will feature eight taps of craft beer, canned beer and seltzer offerings and a curated selection of wines and craft cocktails. We also hope to utilize the restaurant as an event space for small gatherings like receptions, parties, showers, etc.”

Approximately 15-20 people will be employed at the new restaurant, which is not seeking any commercial loans to open - instead, it’s being funded through an initial investment of $600,000 from members of Delmar Public House LLC. The business projects their income after expenses for 2025 at $60,700

While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, Mark said at the Village Board meeting on May 7, 2024, that he’s hoping to open Delmar Public House sometime in about three months, which would be around Aug. 8, 2024.



