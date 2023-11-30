GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department gained a new officer earlier this week when Colin McBride was officially sworn in at the Village Board meeting on Tuesday.

Police Chief Todd Link said McBride was a lateral hire for the department back in August. He added that McBride brings years of experience to the department.

“He came to our Police Department … with a very impressive background, a lot of life experience, and a lot of really impressive professional experience as well,” Police Chief Todd Link said of McBride.

McBride was previously an officer of the East Alton, Brighton, and Staunton Police Departments. He also served for 10 years as a Crime Analyst supporting the Illinois State Police Department’s counter-drug program.

“In doing that in that capacity, he assisted with narcotics investigations, undercover surveillance, and cell phone forensic extractions,” Link said.

McBride is a graduate of the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy and will soon finish his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Cybersecurity. He also served in the Illinois Army National Guard for 17 years, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. McBride was deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009, and Link said during the pandemic, McBride was the non-commissioned officer (NCO) in charge of delivering vaccines to 72,000 Illinois residents.

Mayor Bob Marcus then officially swore McBride in as an officer of the Glen Carbon Police Department. McBride’s wife, Katie, pinned his badge on his uniform before he took pictures with her and Link.

A full recording of the Nov. 28, 2023 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

