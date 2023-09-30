ALTON - New rules for garage sales, yard sales, and more within the City of Alton were approved at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Building & Zoning permit requirements, frequency limitations, and other regulations are among the new rules passed.

Aldermen passed an ordinance amending the City Code section on Zoning Regulations, adding new language to regulate sales on personal property. The new rules apply to any garage sale, yard sale, home sale, patio sale, or any similar sale on residential property. The first rule imposed concerns the frequency of holding such sales.

“It shall be unlawful for any person, partnership, or corporation within the corporate limits of the City of Alton to conduct or maintain more than three (3) garage sales at any residence during a period of twelve (12) consecutive months, and no sale shall be conducted for a period longer than three (3) days,” a section of the amendment states.

The amendment also regulates the display of merchandise, requiring items for sale to be displayed no closer than 10 feet from the street pavement, and never beyond the property line. In addition, “all merchandise and displays shall be removed from yard areas and driveways by the end of the day following the sale.”

Any person looking to sell goods at a garage sale, yard sale, or similar sale must also apply for a permit from the Building & Zoning Department. There is no charge for the permit and the application asks for basic information about the person or group conducting the sale, as well as the address and number of days the sale will be conducted (within the new limitations).

Aldermen voted to pass these new regulations 6-0. Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott was absent.

A full recording of the Sept. 27 Alton City Council Meeting is available at the top of this story, on the RiverBender.com Facebook page, or on RiverBender.com/video.

