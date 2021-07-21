GODFREY – With a grand opening celebration at the beginning of July, VIP Cross Cuts stands ready to welcome the community into its chairs. Owner Anthony Fane, along with family, friends, and community members, marked the special occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association and an Open House for the afternoon.

The new barbershop, located in Alton at 2809 Homer M. Adams Pkwy., is the realization of a dream for Fane, who also ministers at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O’Fallon, Ill., after time previously at Alton’s Bethesda Temple Church and mentoring with Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley.

“For years, I had always cut people’s hair. But it was my service as a foster father that really led to me developing an interest,” said Fane. “I provided cuts to many foster kids over the years, and that made me think even more about what I really wanted to do. I had been working as an auto mechanic, following in my father’s footsteps after he had passed and trying to carry that forward. But I felt unfulfilled until I realized that this was to be my calling.”

Primarily growing up in the St. Louis region, Fane attended Alton schools including Mark Twain and North Elementary as well as Alton High School. His own personal story is an inspiring one, as he did not finish high school, later completing his GED.

He wanted something even more though and eventually sold off his automotive tools to pay his tuition at Belleville’s Champion Barber College. Within a little more than two years’ time, Fane completed his training, obtained his barber license, and opened his new location.

Now, as a small business owner, Fane is eager to welcome the community into his chairs and start giving back even more to those who have helped him achieve his success.

“I started VIP Cross Cuts to leave a family legacy of my own. But I know that being a barber is more than just cutting someone’s hair,” Fane recognized. “I joined the RiverBend Growth Association as another way to become even more immersed and involved in my local community.”

VIP Cross Cuts is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The barbershop is closed on Sundays, and Mondays are by appointment only. It is a full-service barbershop for men, women, and children that offers haircuts, beard trims, razor lining, and a special “VIP Treatment” that includes 60 minutes of dedicated time for your shampoo, condition, and haircut.

For more information about VIP Cross Cuts or to schedule your chair time, visit their website at vipcrosscuts.com, follow @vipcrosscuts on Facebook, or call (618) 203-7363.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

This article was prepared for the RiverBend Growth Association by Melissa Meske Publications, macmeske.com.

