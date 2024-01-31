ALTON - New Frontiers Home & Garden Furnishings Company will celebrate its 46th anniversary with a major sale starting Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, and running through the month.

Located at 101 W. 3rd Street in Alton, New Frontiers is a full-line furniture store that has had quite a history over the past 46 years. Owner Ed Benz said it feels good to celebrate this milestone, and he is proud of how the business has grown over the decades.

“A lot of customers can’t believe that this is the same store, the same owners. It’s pretty rewarding when you talk to people and they bought stuff years and years ago,” Benz said. “We’ve got a loyal customer base. The anniversary sale is just our way of thanking everybody in the community because we could have never done it without them.”

When New Frontiers started in 1978, it was an unfinished wood furniture store. They eventually broadened their offerings to finished pieces and soft goods like sofas. The store still specializes in solid wood goods and prioritizes the best quality items whenever they go to market in North Carolina once a year.

It’s also important to them that the store stays up-to-date on style. Benz and his staff choose only the best quality and most updated pieces to bring back to Alton.

“Good quality, good value. That’s what we really shoot for all the time when we go to market and anytime we buy,” he said. “We just don’t want to handle any of those goods that are just going to be trouble. We just want to handle quality…We’ve just always had a little bit of an edge because we always have the neatest styles. We always have the latest styles.”

In addition to the store on W. 3rd Street, New Frontiers also manufactures their outdoor furniture and greenhouses on Pearl Street in Alton. They make outdoor western red cedar furniture with a focus on hobby greenhouses, which have grown in popularity since the business began showcasing them at home and garden shows around the country. Today, manufacturing is almost half of the business at New Frontiers.

While the store has seen a lot of changes over the past 46 years, the priorities remain the same. Benz and his staff continue to push for excellent customer service, great quality products, and a hometown feel. They are excited to celebrate this anniversary and look forward to what the next 46 years will bring.

“When we moved downtown, we thought we’d never be able to fill up this building. It was so big, and now we’re jam-packed. We opened the lower level and it’s jam-packed,” Benz reflected. “We have a small team but it’s a close team, and they’re all great. I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s been a good ride.”

For more information about New Frontiers Home & Garden Furnishings Company, including their anniversary sale, visit their official website at FrontierFurnishings.com or Facebook page or stop by their store at 101 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton.

