GRANITE CITY - A Granite City filmmaker - Shawn D. Holt - has another strong film with substance planned for moviegoers this summer with the new "Steel City G.C."

Holt, a Granite City High School graduate and Phoenix-Jagger Studios made the Midwest Indy-Film Community proud with the film, said Ele Mercurio-Cherrier, a previous Alton native, who is the film's publicist. She is most known for her movie "Claimed," a film with a strong heroin-addiction/vampire movie set in the time of the first colonists to America.

Southern Illinois film companies' Phoenix-Jagger Studios and Red Reflection Industrial Ink partnered to bring the release of "Steel City G.C." coming July 4, 2021.

Holt said his father was not part of the steel industry, he was raised by his mother and grandmother. Holt said it was a "phenomenal cast and crew who worked on the stunts on the film to make it a great film. It is a 90s throwback action movie like with Bruce Willis, and Bruce Lee, stunt work is what makes it so wonderful."

The brief summary of "Steel City is John Maximus, played by Shawn D. Holt, has amnesia after a horrible accident that forever changed his life. He is left with vague memories and flashbacks of the past. He wanders the streets as a nomad, searching for answers to the life he once had. On his journey, he stumbles upon a town under siege by a merciless overlord named Frost (Carlitto Dost). After helping out a stranger Winston (Kyle Lee), he is thrown back to the front line in an attempt to rid the town of the overlord and his henchman and bring peace and clarity back to the people of Steel City. The movie was filmed in Granite City.

"Though it is easy to lose track of great cinema, especially in this strange time of virtual festivals and very little traditional moviegoing, you won't want to miss 'Steel City G.C.' this year,” Mercurio-Cherrier said.

"With the amazing cast and crew they had onset it is humbling to get to be apart of a project that really showcases what terrific talent we have here in the Midwest,” said Mercurio-Cherrier. "Shawn D. Holt and Phoenix-Jagger Studios couldn't have possibly made the Midwest Indi-Film Community more proud with their up and coming film. Steel City G.C.! Starring Kyle Lee Shawn D. Holt and Carliyo Doss. From the creative mind of Shawn D. Holt, who brought us ‘Thanatos and Blurs,’ we step into the story of a military vet whose amnesia after a horrible accident left with only vague memories and flashbacks of his past stumbles upon a town under siege. Suddenly finds himself thrown back to the front lines in an attempt to dethrone the overlord and gain peace for the town once again.

Shawn Holt, a Granite City native, started martial arts at 8 years old. Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, Kick Boxing, and Submission Wrestling are his pedigrees. After achieving a black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of 19, he moved on to train in various martial arts and then started modeling and acting at the age of 20 and he was hit by the entertainment bug.

Holt pursued acting and modeling in film and worked a few jobs with some top-notch people. Then he took a break from it to pursue a music career with his band “Sleepmachine." After playing and touring for nine years. He decided to drop his mic and return back to his passion for film. Now with a string of independent films under his belt. It looks like he is back and kicking his way to the front of the line

Mercurio-Cherrier, an Alton native until 12, found herself seemingly immersed in art, music, and film most of her childhood and young adult life. Now the owner of Red Reflection Industrial Ink Films & Vehemence 6.2, takes her larger than life personality and advocates against heroin and inequality. She is a Southern Illinois filmmaker and director, actress, artist, and musician.

Check out the teaser trailer for a sneak peek of "Steel City G.C.":

https://www.facebook.com/Steel-City-GC-1263805406969456

