ALTON – OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Alton) is pleased to announce a new board-certified family medicine physician has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

Isha McConkey, D.O., is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 205, in Alton. Dr. McConkey will see patients Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Dr. McConkey’s medical interests include (but not limited to):

Family medicine

Mental health

Preventive medicine

As a current double board-certified family medicine physician (American Board of Osteopathic Family Medicine; American Board of Family Medicine), Dr. McConkey has accumulated more than nine (9) years of experience that’s included serving as a Hospitalist at Jersey Community Hospital (Jerseyville, IL; 2021-2024), Kettering Physician Network (Dayton, OH; 2016-2021), and Premier Health Partners (Dayton, OH; 2015-2020).

Dr. McConkey also served as Physician Owner of Butler Family Medicine, a direct primary care practice in Mason, OH, from 2018-2021. “A significant amount of my primary care practice time at Butler Family Medicine focused on treating and serving the underserved population. One of my passions is preventative care - as well as mental health - and I pioneered several six-week cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based courses to recover from trauma, to achieve healthcare goals, and to increase resilience to disease.”

Among Dr. McConkey’s favorite aspects about practicing family medicine is building a connection with patients and their families. “I highly value the autonomy of my patients and see myself as their advocate and consultant in navigating their health and the healthcare system as a whole,” Dr. McConkey says. “I like to spend time helping my patients identify what their health goals are and then help them create a step-by-step roadmap to help them achieve their goals in a timeline that makes sense for them.”

According to Dr. McConkey, one of the most rewarding parts of being a physician is when she can share in the success of her patient’s achievement of their healthcare goals. “I love learning how our care and treatment of our minds and bodies directly impacts the physiological and psychological conditions we experience,” McConkey says.

“Being able to educate my patients on how small, strategic lifestyle changes can dramatically affect the trajectory of their mental and physical health is one of my greatest joys.”

McConkey’s medical education began by receiving a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Athens, OH). She then completed a family medicine residency at ProMedica W. W. Knight Family Medicine Residency Program (Toledo, OH).

Dr. McConkey also holds current medical licenses to practice medicine in Illinois and Ohio.

Dr. McConkey is accepting new patients – appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.



