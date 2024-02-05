ALTON - OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Godfrey) is pleased to announce a new board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

Lisa Reid, FNP-BC, MSN, BSN, is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at 6702 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey. Ms. Reid will see patients Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Reid’s family medicine interests include (but not limited to):

Family medicine

Obesity

Diabetes

Geriatrics

Behavioral health

Article continues after sponsor message

As a current board-certified family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), Reid has accumulated more than 10 years of experience in:

Family medicine and pediatrics practices in Godfrey, Chatham, Alton, and Gillespie

Serving as a school nurse for grades K-12 in the Mt. Olive (IL) School District #1

Long-term care (LTC) facilities in Alton and Jerseyville

Oncology services with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield

“Primary care allows me to care for and interact with patients of all ages. Nursing is a rewarding career; as a nurse, you can make a positive impact in a person's life,” says Reid. “My patients can expect a patient-centered approach with compassion and respect.”

Her education began by receiving an associate in nursing degree from Lewis & Clark Community College. Reid then received bachelor of science in nursing and master of science in nursing degrees from Chamberlain University (Addison, IL). Lisa is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing degree program at Chamberlain University.

Patient appointments for Lisa Reid can be made by calling (618) 467-1520.

More like this:

Related Video: