St. John's Community Care, an outreach ministry of St. John EUCC - Collinsville, announces a NEW Family Caregiver Support Group in Edwardsville. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge to attend. The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 20 from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join us at St. John's Community Care Adult Day Program located at 1015B Century Drive in Edwardsville. Sessions

will be held the 3rd Wednesday of each month. For more information call 618-656-7090.