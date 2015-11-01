KIRKWOOD, MO. (November 1, 2015) – Contemporary art can encompass extreme realism to absolute abstraction…and all genres play a unique role contemporary art. Contemporary just means "art that has been and continues to be created during our lifetimes." In other words, contemporary to us. Today’s art covers a broad range of materials, mediums and technologies offering remarkable diversity. Contemporary artists work at capturing their version of the world creating remarkable artwork everyday.

To showcase this variety, OA Gallery artists have invited artists they know and admire from across the region and country to share their talents in a small format. From November 6 through December 31, 2015, over 150 small works will be featured at OA Gallery, 101A West Argonne in Kirkwood.

2015 Small Works Invitational presents talented, award-winning artists from around the region and across the country. From realism to abstraction, the subjects are eclectic and diverse, showcasing the talents of a large group of artists, many who have never before exhibited in the St. Louis area. An opening reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2015 will allow guests to meet many of the artists and get the stories behind their memorable works.

Some of the artists to be featured in Small Works include: Marc Hanson (CO), Sarah Blumenschein (AZ), David Castle (OR), Rodgers Naylor (CO), Lee McVey (NM), Chris Saper (AZ), Spencer Meagher (IL), Arlene Sternberg (NY), LaVone Sterling (CA), John Bayalis, (FL), Julie Wiegand (MO), Susan Rodgers (MO).

To learn more about Small Works Invitational and get a sneak peek at many of the works to be featured visit www.OAGalleryOnline.com.

About OA Gallery: OA Gallery is the premier St. Louis gallery showcasing exceptional, contemporary, representational artwork by eighteen regionally and nationally recognized and award winning artists. OA Gallery artists have decades of combined talent and experience as working professionals in the field of fine art. Located in beautiful Kirkwood, Missouri, the gallery offers a range of exciting work appealing to a variety of tastes and decors. Whether you are a seasoned collector or just beginning your adventure, OA can help you find a special piece or collection of pieces.

OA Gallery is located in the historic Downtown Kirkwood shopping district directly across from the train station and just a block from an outdoor market and a wide variety of restaurants.

