Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community is proud to announce that Stacey Noble-Loveland has been named executive director of the Community. Located in Wood River, Foxes Grove provides a lifestyle of comfort and wellbeing for seniors in an elegant, maintenance-free atmosphere. “Foxes Grove is a true gem,” says Noble-Loveland. “I am very excited to be here and look forward to providing seniors with comfortable, safe, independent living while also providing them the support they need. I am thrilled to work with our wonderful, caring staff, which is so dedicated to our residents.”

Noble-Loveland was most recently the Care Transitions Coordinator for Senior Services Plus. She received a master’s degree in Gerontology from Lindenwood University in 2012. A native of Alton, Noble-Loveland is a member of numerous organizations and serves as board president of Alton Main Street; as an ambassador for the Riverbend Growth Association, as well as a mentor for their Young Adults Committee; as a member of the Adult Advisory Committee for the Riverbender.com Community Center and for The Older Adults Health Council; and as co-chair of the Madison County Networking Professionals Group.

About Foxes Grove

Foxes Grove became a Support Living Community in 2007. With 94 apartments, including studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, Foxes Groves provides apartment-style living with all-inclusive services. We are conveniently located near shopping, recreational, and medical facilities. For additional information about Foxes Grove please finds us on the web at www.foxesgrove.com or call us at 618.259.0851.

