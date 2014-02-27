Augie Wuellner has joined the Alton Securities Group as a Financial Advisor.

The Alton Securities Group is an independent financial brokerage firm established in 1995. They provide investment services to individuals and businesses.

Matt Maberry, president of Alton Securities Group, said “Augie’s prior business experience will complement our current investment executives.”

Augie Wuellner has been active in the community for many years. Most recently, he was President of J. J. Wuellner Construction Company. He has a Business Degree in Finance from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He has passed the Series 7 and Series 66 testing for Brokers and Investment Advisors.

Augie’s role at the Alton Securities group will be to advise and assist clients with their financial planning and investment decisions.

Alton Securities Group is located at 2410 State Street in Alton. They are a locally owned and managed investment firm dedicated to treating their clients with honesty and integrity.

