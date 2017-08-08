EDWARDSVILLE - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed work on a $1 million renovation project that transformed the former Relais Bonne Eau Hospice Home in Edwardsville into a new memory care community for Cedarhurst Living. Ruth’s House, a 20,600-square-foot community named in honor of the grandmother of Cedarhurst founder and owner Joshua Jennings, celebrated its grand opening on July 24, 2017.

The project’s scope of work involved a reconfiguration of the building’s footprint to make room for additional residents units. The building now accommodates up to 24 residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia related illness. Construction crews also removed doors, windows, and walls around the central corridor to create a more open, inviting area for residents and guests. Some of the building’s amenities include an on-site chapel, a large great room for gathering with friends and family, as well as private bathrooms in every apartment.

“IMPACT once again surpassed our expectations by providing outstanding results, on time, and within budget,” said Josh Stevens, president of Cedarhurst. “We appreciate their reliability, their understanding our business model, and their knowledge of what we need to achieve with our projects.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

