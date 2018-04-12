EDWARDSVILLE - A press conference is set at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Alton Police Department, 1700 E. Broadway in Alton, about new developments in the disappearance of Bonnie Woodward.Bonnie Woodward

Woodward disappeared in June 2010.

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, and Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten have scheduled the press conference. Riverbender.com will be at the press conference with live coverage.

Woodward was reportedly last seen in 2010 conversing with a man in the parking lot by coworkers at the Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton. Woodward’s car remained on the lot with the windows down, and her cellphone and credit cards had not been used.

Law enforcement was viewed Tuesday searching an extremely wooded and hilly area with a Piasa Creek tributary running through it, southeast of the Crystal Lake and Grange Hall Road intersection in Jersey County. The area is within seven to eight miles northwest of Brighton.

There was excavating equipment, law enforcement on four-wheelers, along with law enforcement vehicles at the scene on Tuesday.

New Developments in Bonnie Woodward Case

Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin Press Conference

 