ST. LOUIS – New Country 92.3 Afternoon Drive team Stacey and Jonah are proud to announce that last week’s “One Pet, One Vet” fundraising initiative was an exceptionally successful campaign.

Stacey and Jonah set the goal of raising $20,000 for Got Your Six to purchase a service dog for a LOCAL vet suffering from PTSD. Got Your Six Support Dogs helps veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives serving our country, and was developed out of the need of veterans and first-responders requesting PTSD service dogs, when all other methods of treatment have failed. The organization’s mission is to help our men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs.

Stacey and Jonah blew past the initial goal of raising $20,000 – ultimately, the St. Louis station sponsors and listeners raised $31,250 to purchase a service dog for a LOCAL vet suffering with PTSD, through Got Your Six Support Dogs in Collinsville, Illinois.

“We were blown away by the support we received from our station’s listeners and New Country 92.3 Home Team, in order to support our veterans after they return from service to our country”, according to Stacey and Jonah.

New Country 92.3 listeners can still donate to “One Pet, One Vet” and “Got Your Six” Support Dogs, thanks to “The VA St. Louis Healthcare System - Healthcare for Heroes” link here – https://newcountry923.fm/one-pet-one-vet/ .

Program Director Scott Roddy comments, “This is why Hubbard is the platinum standard in broadcasting: our team is given the tools, freedom and guidance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most in OUR community.”

St. Louis Vice President and Market Manager John Kijowski adds, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the listeners of New Country 92.3 and of the entire Home team for making this happen in five days.

For more information about Stacey and Jonah's "One Pet, One Vet" fundraising initiative, please contact Assistant Program Director Danny Montana at (314) 983-6000 or via email at dmontana@hubbardradio.com .

Additional details regarding this charitable program will be announced via New Country 92.3’s social media apps and on the website at www.NewCountry923.fm.

About Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.

Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota that was started by Stanley E. Hubbard. Hubbard Broadcasting now operates 21 radio stations as well as twelve television stations in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, and the District of Columbia.

In addition to radio and television broadcast stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel (launched in 2006) and Ovation TV, F&F Productions and the Hubbard Radio Network, which is used to distribute KSTP-AM's local talk shows to subscribing radio stations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hubbard Broadcasting is a family-run and operated business. In the past 10 years, Hubbard radio stations have been awarded multiple NAB Marconi Awards, NAB Crystal Awards, NABEF Service to America Awards and AWM Gracie Awards.

About Got Your Six Support Dogs

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

