During the month of November, Senior Services Plus will be offering two new computer classes, "Computer & Internet Basics" and "Understanding you iPad/Tablet". The dates for November courses are: November 4, November 11, November 18, and November 18.

"Computer & Internet Basics" is a combined course, which will walk you through starting up the computer, using the mouse & keyboard, and how to open up applications. The class will take place on Mondays at 9am and lasts one hour. The cost of the course is $35 for four weeks, and the fee does include a take home manual.

"Understanding your iPad/Tablet" will be offered at 10am on Mondays. The cost of the course is $35 for four weeks. To sign up for this course, please note that the tablet or device is not provided. This fee for this class includes a take home manual.

Both courses have limited space. Classes take place in the computer lab at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. To sign up, or for additional information, call 618-465-3298 extension 100.

