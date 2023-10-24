ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church plans to open a new Christian school in Alton by Fall 2024.

They hope to offer preschool through 12th grade. Parents are invited to attend a “Vision Night” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, to learn more about the plans for Calvary Christian School and decide if it’s a good fit for their family.

“We’re looking forward to getting the word out and letting people know what we’re going to be doing with the school,” said Wade Dobson, associate pastor.

The church is in the process of completing foundational documents and renovating its building at 1422 Washington Avenue in Alton to accommodate the school. The grade levels they offer will depend on the space requirements and how many students register for each grade, but Dobson is “very confident” in their plans to teach preschool through elementary school. They hope to teach middle and high school as well.

The Vision Night will help the school’s organizers gauge the community’s interest and address any concerns. Dobson said the Calvary Christian School handbook and website will both be finished by then, and attendees can ask any questions they might have.

“Parents can come and hear what our educational model is going to be, what that’s going to look like, and get lots of information,” he said. “They can ask questions and get all the information they want about what this is going to look like. And then we’re planning to actually start registration for the school in January.”

Calvary Christian School will be open for the Fall 2024 semester. To stay updated on the school’s progress, you can follow the official Calvary Christian School Facebook page. More information will be available in the coming months. Visit the Calvary Baptist Church website at CalvaryCares4U.org for information about the church and upcoming Vision Night.

