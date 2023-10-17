GRANITE CITY - Nick Novacich, recently appointed chief of Granite City Police, along with a public safety telecommunicator, will visit the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Granite City South location from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Novacich is a 23-year veteran of the Department and was appointed to Chief from Assistant Chief of Police in September 2023.

The RHSFS Granite City South location is located at 1249 20th Street, Granite City, IL., 62040.

Novacich has played a vital role in the Granite City community during his 23-plus years with the department.

He said his hope in his new role as chief is to work "to build new and strengthen existing relationships with various businesses and groups within the Granite City community."

