ALTON – OSF Medical Group in Alton is pleased to announce a new cardiology nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the cardiology needs of Riverbend region residents.

Laurinda Harjai, DNP, FNP, RN-BC, will begin seeing patients on Monday, October 30, 2023, and will ensure continued access for patients in need of cardiology care at OSF Medical Group - Cardiology, located at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building, Suite 305, #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, in Alton. Harjai will see patients Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Ms. Harjai, DNP, offers her patients a variety of specialty cardiology services encompassing (but not limited to):

Chest pain

Hypertension

High cholesterol

Heart failure

Coronary Artery Disease management

Harjai’s comprehensive, clinical experience also includes:

Served as practitioner, educator, and consultant for patients with advanced heart failure, including heart transplant

Pre and Post Cardiothoracic surgical care

Valvular heart disease

Experience encompasses rural settings as well as quaternary care hospitals

“As someone who grew up in a rural, farm community, I look forward to connecting and providing cardiac care to patients in the Riverbend region,” Harjai says.

Her education record began by receiving an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy from Mansfield University (Mansfield, PA) in 1992, and a subsequent Associate Degree in Nursing from Excelsior College (Albany, NY) in 2009. She then received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlin College of Nursing (Chicago, IL) in 2011. Laurinda then completed requirements for two advanced degrees, both from Binghamton University (Binghamton, NY): Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner, 2015; Doctor of Nursing Practice, 2020.

Harjai has acquired more than nine (9) years of experience in post-secondary teaching positions (clinical instructor/mentor, adjunct professor, clinical lecturer) along with being a board-certified family nurse practitioner, holding a Cardiovascular Nursing Certification (ANCC), and membership in:

Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA)

International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT)

International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC)

New or existing cardiology patient appointments for Harjai, DNP, can be made by calling (618) 474-6277.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

