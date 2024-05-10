GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey continues to expand its business offerings as a new boutique, Modern Daisy Boutique, is set to open on Godfrey Road.



The new business will occupy a storefront directly next to Buck’s Decorating Center, which is located at 5411 Godfrey Road.



Godfrey Economic Development Director Jim Mager announced the new business’s arrival and recent grant approval at this week’s Village Board meeting.

“The mayor and I have approved a small grant to a new business that’s coming into town,” Mager said. “It’s called Modern Daisy Boutique.

“As the name implies, it’s going to be a boutique and [they’ll] have kind of specialty items … we’ll have a new retail shop, so we’re looking forward to that.”

An exact opening date for Daisy’s Boutique has not yet been announced.

