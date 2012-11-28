'Restoring A Once Great Nation', by Douglas Edelman, touches on subjects

from economics to spirituality and from gas prices to parenting and

education. The author says it is a message of hope; believing that an

informed and thinking populace is capable of reversing our current cultural

decline.

Written to expose commonly held myths and to promote truths which are not

commonly known or understood; and premised upon the idea that Americans are

capable of making good decisions when they are fully and accurately

informed, the book is both a training tool for the warrior in the grassroots

efforts to reclaim the culture, and as an "evangelistic" tool to cause any

intellectually honest person to question their preconceived notions. Most of

all, it will cause the reader to think; or in some cases, to wake up!

'Restoring A Once Great Nation' can be ordered online at:

https://www.createspace.com/4053608

Or for Kindle at:

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keyword

s=Restoring+a+once+great+nation

The book's introduction is reprinted below.

INTRODUCTION

Why this book? What made us a "once great" nation, and why does it need

restoring?

As I survey the landscape of America today; with our divisiveness and

strife, our narcissistic generations, our nihilistic and hedonistic

attitudes, our failure to accept or to assign personal responsibility and

accountability etc, I lament that our nation is no longer that shining light

that it once was.

Sure, America had its growing pains from the Revolution through the Civil

War, Slavery, Westward Expansion and so forth. Yet the 20th Century saw the

United States of America blossom into the jewel of the planet. There is

little wonder why we were a magnet for immigration from all corners of the

earth.

Not only was the USA a land of opportunity, where anyone willing to put

forth an effort could make a life for themselves, it was a land of proud

rugged individualists, who would thirst for a challenge to overcome. Our

people were the most productive in the world, driven by a belief in

American

Exceptionalism, our people had a work ethic, pride, and self-sufficiency.

The Dust Bowl and Great Depression years brought hardship, but also showed

our character. Out of those years came those who would later be called "the

Greatest Generation". Just a few years later they would be called upon to

sacrifice in the struggles of worldwide conflict. Not only those who served

in uniform, but all who served on the home-front.

We were a nation respected and appreciated by the rest of the world. Our

military strength was relied upon by our allies and feared by our

adversaries. Our economic strength bolstered the world economy. Our currency

became the reserve currency worldwide. Our expertise was sought on almost

every endeavor and we were the innovators and inventors that brought us in

65 years from horse and buggy to the moon. Our scientific, medical and

technological advances improved life for mankind. We were the envy of the

world.

Today many of those characteristics no longer describe our nation.

Opportunity was once celebrated; and it was freely acknowledged and accepted

that with equal opportunity some would excel and others would underperform,

and that there would be diversity of outcomes.

Today, equal opportunity has been supplanted in favor of enforced equality

of outcomes. With diversity of aptitudes, attitudes and effort there remains

a call for uniformity of outcome! They call this fairness!

Where adversity once built character and challenged people to achieve, today

it fosters dependency and entitlement.

Today, instead of our being an immigration magnet for productive people

looking for opportunity to build success, we are a magnet for those seeking

the benefits and handouts we've too freely offered.

Our military's purpose has been distorted. Warriors are an instrument to

protect our vital interests by their efficient ability to kill people and

break things. There is no sugar coating what the military has been and is

meant to be from the time one Paleolithic tribe took up sticks and stones

against another. The supremacy of our military might once stood as a

deterrent against aggression by others against our interests. The Latin

axiom "Si vis pacem, para bellum", (which translates, "If you wish for

peace, prepare for war") is as true today as when penned in Roman times.

'Peace through strength' is more than a Reagan-Era slogan. It is a

successful and necessary strategy for maintaining the peace and for

safeguarding our interests.

Today our military are used as policemen, nation-builders, and social

experiments. Today's Rules of Engagement are so limiting to our warriors

that we sacrifice our own lives rather than returning fire on our enemies,

if there is even a hint of risk of collateral damage. We commit to long term

occupations with no clear mission, no clear objective and no established

exit strategy. There is a fundamental misunderstanding of the use of the

military.

War is hell. War is brutal. War is tragic. War destroys lives of both

combatants and civilians - the guilty and the innocent. Unless you are

willing to unleash hell and commit to all out destruction of an enemy -

don't go to war. There is no such thing as a polite war or a gentler bullet.

If you're not willing to decimate and eviscerate an enemy - don't bring the

military into the squabble.

Today our economy is in a shambles. Our credit rating has experienced

multiple downgrades. Instead of being the financier of the world, we're a

debtor nation. Our dollar is no longer the "gold standard" reserve currency.

Instead of self-sacrifice, we promote self indulgence. Instead of

responsibility, we promote excuses. Instead of lauding the rewards of hard

work, we teach dependency and entitlement.

Our nation is following a downward path which will lead to its destruction

if it is not curbed; hence the inspiration behind this book.

It is hoped that by calling attention to the myths and to the undeniable

truths, we can begin the process of restoration from the ground up - one

awakened person at a time.

Doug Edelman is a conservative political analyst, essayist and commentator,

active in politics since 1976, and served as a contributing editor for The

Conservative Voice. Currently a writer for the St Louis Examiner, his work

has been found on such outlets as Western Front American, Small Government

Times, Western Journalism, News By Us, The American Daily, The Post

Chronicle, New Media Journal, Capitol Hill Coffee House and more. Mr.

Edelman is also an IT Consultant/Contractor and owner of a Computer Services

Business.

Married with 2 kids and 3 dogs, he lives in a suburban neighborhood in

Missouri, where he settled after leaving his native New York for college in

St Louis

