GODFREY - BJC HealthCare has poured concrete footings and is on its way with a new 14,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey.

BJC plans to locate space for primary and specialty care, radiology, and laboratory services, and also additional room for future expansion, officials have said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said BJC has announced plans to move its Alton Memorial Convenient Care now at 5520 Godfrey Road to the new outpatient facility. The new facility will also be in the Alton Memorial EMS coverage area.

Mayor McCormick said BJC is investing a large amount of money in the Village of Godfrey with a huge building that will offer all kinds of services. He said there will not only be acute care services, but a wide range of services and will be another good addition to the village.

“The addition of the new BJC facility will make a difference for people wanting to move to Godfrey because they are offering all kinds of services,” he said. “We are thankful for the future addition.”

BJC has said previously the new facility is tentatively set to open in fall 2023.

More like this: