BETHALTO - A new Imo’s for Bethalto/Wood River opened in mid-January 2021 and is already a hit with customers.

The new Imo’s at 2561 Vaughn Road, Wood River, is completely state-of-the-art, Managing Partner Lori Pelan said. One of the big new features is a drive-thru for customers and a patio for springtime.

Lori is excited about the new location.

“We wanted a larger kitchen and we have two new ovens,” she said. “It makes a perfect Imo’s pizza. I am now thinking about investing in these same ovens in the Edwardsville location.”

Lori is the managing partner for both locations in Bethalto/Wood River and Edwardsville. It is a family business purchased beginning in 2013.

Pelan said her mom and dad first purchased these businesses and now are retired in Florida.

“I think customers love what we have done at the new Bethalto/Wood River location,” she said.

“Our crew does everything fresh and started cutting the vegetables at 9 in the morning,” Lori said. “We have only a few items that come in cans, but for the most part everything is fresh.”

Lori has tried to follow the footsteps of her parents, Charles and Barbara Pelan, with their business protocol. She describes them as pillars of the community in Bethalto during their existence there.

Charles purchased the Bethalto Imo’s seven years ago and he rented a building there. Four years ago, he purchased the Edwardsville Imo’s. Charles is also an owner of the Toddle Town Learning Centers in East Alton and Alton. He started in that business in 1964 with a location in East Alton.

The Imo’s locations in both Bethalto/Wood River and Edwardsville feature the delicious delights of the business from crisp, St. Louis-style pizza to the highest quality but also sandwiches, salads and so much more. The meats are ground fresh daily and the Provel cheese helps make the pizza products people keep coming back for each time.

Ed and Margie Imo started the first Imo’s Pizza Parlor on The Hill in St. Louis and the square-cut pizzas became synonymous with St. Louis tradition.

Charles Pelan beams with pride about his daughter, Lori, her career, and feels in the best hands possible with her as the managing partner of the two Imo’s businesses.

“She is very good at managing the two Imo’s businesses,” he said. “We are thankful to have her as the managing partner.”

Charles said Lori had a remarkable career with Monsanto in St. Louis. She ended her career there in a high-level sales position that serviced different regions nationally and internationally.

“She is good at everything she does; she is very talented,” Charles said. “Her mother and I are so proud of her.”

The Bethalto/Wood River location website is:

https://www.imospizza.com/store/bethalto/

The Edwardsville website is:

https://www.imospizza.com/store/edwardsville/

The phone number to both locations is as follows: For Bethalto: 618-258-0011

Edwardsville: (618) 692-6100

