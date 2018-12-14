GODFREY - Take the whole family out to the ball fields! This year, Godfrey Parks and Recreation has decided to split from The Little League and merge with Jerseyville and Alton Parks and Recreation to create a new league.

This league will be called the Riverbend Baseball/Softball League. The league will consist of age groups 10U, 12U and 14U. We will also offer T-Ball and Pitching Machine leagues for the younger aged children. Registration will begin on January 2, 2019 and run until March 31, 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teams in Godfrey will play teams in Alton and Jerseyville, as well as other Godfrey teams. The season will begin on Monday, May 21, 2019. Games will be played at the Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park in Godfrey, Gordon F. Moore Community Park in Alton and the Jerseyville Sports Complex in Jerseyville.

Flyers will be released to surrounding area schools, with the return of students on January 3, 2019 and will also be available at godfreyil.org and teamsideline.com/godfrey.

More like this: