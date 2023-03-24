JERSEYVILLE - Washington St. Barber Shop & Social Club opened at 117 S. Washington St. in Jerseyville a couple weeks ago, and owner/founder Chris Heberling said it’s already proven popular with the community as they gear up for an Open House on April 15.

Heberling’s son is the head barber at the shop, who is currently finishing up barber school and works for just tips until he finishes school and goes full-time at the shop in July. Among his specialties are bald fades and beard fades, and Heberling said they can do “all types of hair.”

“We can do any kind of haircut - a lot of people here in town do not,” he said. “We had people calling the other day and they wanted to know if we can do Black hair - we can do anything. We can do all types of hair, beards, anything like that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

They also have a tattoo artist available by appointment only, and they are open for walk-in haircuts during their normal business hours; those hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and closed on Sunday.

In addition to tattoos and haircuts, Heberling said they also offer “everything to do with hair,” including hair tonics, pomade, beard wash, and more. He said the business has steadily been gaining popularity in Jerseyville as “everybody shares it” and comes to visit the new space.

Their Open House event will be held on April 15 from 3 to 10 p.m. Heberling said Jake Weber from Grafton will be performing live music, and there will also be two taco trucks there.

The building on Washington Street was the former home of Heneghan Insurance Agency, which sat vacant for a while until the owner told Heberling he had an empty building available. The building then gradually transformed into the barber shop & social club it is today, featuring a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, an antique Vespa scooter, a pool table, two antique barber chairs, and more on the inside, with a pomade logo mural, electric barber pole sign, and more on the outside.

To find out more about Washington St. Barber Shop & Social Club, visit their Facebook page or call (217) 491-6710.

More like this: