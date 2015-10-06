On Saturday, October 17, 2015, independent instructor Lynn Cater will be teaching a course on Zentangle at Senior Services Plus. Instruction begins at 10:00am and will last until 12:00pm.

The cost per person is $25 each, covering supply fees. Each enrollee will leave with his or her own artwork.

The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns.

Zentangle increases focus and creativity, providing artistic satisfaction along with an increased sense of personal well-being. The Zentangle Method is enjoyed all over this world across a wide range of skills, interests and ages.

Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Payment can be made in cash, check, or credit card form. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.