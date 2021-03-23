O’FALLON– HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host an RN New Grad meet and greet Career Fair for area registered nurses (RN) who recently graduated or are close to graduating. It will be held on Tuesday, March 30 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Those interested can register at https://rb.gy/oqdoxr to receive a Zoom invitation.

During the online event, potential candidates can learn more about RN opportunities and career development programs offered at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and hear from the Chief Nursing Officer and nursing leaders about the culture, mission and commitment of the hospital to quality care. There will also be a Q&A session to get specific questions answered and a random drawing for gift cards.

Throughout communities in Illinois and Wisconsin, 15 hospitals, numerous community-based health centers and clinics, the 13,000+ colleagues of HSHS have built a culture based on our solid core values of respect, care, competence, and joy.

Visit hshscareers.jobs to view all current openings at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Call 618-234-2120, ext. 31112 if interested but cannot attend the virtual event.

