New AMH Ambulance is In the Pink A new Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance will hit the streets soon thanks to money raised at the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation*s sixth annual Duck Pluckers Ball last spring. This one has some pink camouflage on the doors in honor of breast cancer awareness and is the sixth ambulance purchased with money raised at the Duck Pluckers Ball. EMS personnel and Duck Pluckers Committee members with the ambulance, left to right, Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor; Marlene Lewis of the committee; Joanne Adams of the committee; Doug Dankenbring, EMS, and Amy Meredith, EMS (kneeling in front); Jeanne Truckey of the committee, Nancy Simpson of the committee; Gay Bryant of the committee; Kelly McCreary, EMS; Bill Hoagland of the committee; and Ryan Masnica, EMS. Committee members not pictured include Mary Lou Cousley, Gaye Julian and Martha Morse.